Dr Noor Hisham repeats calls for public to comply with SOP as Covid-19 situation turns critical yet again

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has described the spread of Covid-19 in the country as becoming critical again and every individual is required to continue complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP).

In a post on his Twitter site, he said the people need to return to practising 3C which is avoiding crowded places, confined space and close conversation.

“While the practice of 3W — frequent washing of hands, wearing face mask in public places and Ministry of Health (MOH) warning on avoiding handshake and to seek immediate treatment if one has symptoms,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham in a separate tweet said the number of new positive Covid-19 cases today is 2,881 compared to 3,788 yesterday.

He added that Selangor recorded the highest new infections with 759 cases followed by Sarawak (445) and Kelantan (442) while Perlis was the only state to have zero transmissions today. — Bernama