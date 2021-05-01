EMCO in Kampung Bergosong in Tawau until May 15, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Bergosong in Tawau, Sabah from tomorrow until May 15 following a spike in Covid-19 cases in the village, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was made based on a risk assessment done by several agencies under the MCO Technical Committee.

“So far, the Health Ministry (MOH) has conducted 59 screening tests, and of this number, 22 positive cases were recorded in one week.

“The EMCO enforcement is to facilitate targeted screening by MOH on all involved to prevent the spread of Covid-19 to the community outside,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO at Maahad Tahfiz Sains Tanah Merah in Kelantan, scheduled to end tomorrow, has been extended from May 3 to May 16.

“So far, MOH has conducted 866 screening tests, and of this number, 422 positive cases were recorded cumulatively.

“MOH reported that the virus was continuing to spread among residents in the EMCO area and that the results for six screening samples are still pending,” he added.

Ismail Sabri also said the EMCO for the whole campus of Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in Kota Kinabalu would end as scheduled tomorrow while that at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) in Kota Kinabalu ended today.

“For the EMCO at UMS campus, MOH has conducted 5,611 screening tests and of this number, 35 were confirmed positive. MOH reported a drop in cases and clusters are under control while no results are pending for any samples.

“Before the lifting of the EMCO at SMKA Kota Kinabalu, MOH conducted 836 screening tests and from that number, 190 were found positive. According to MOH, there was a drop in cases and clusters are under control,” he added.

On violation of the standard operating procedure (SOP), Ismail Sabri said 286 people were arrested yesterday, with 284 compounded and two remanded.

In Operasi Benteng, three illegal immigrants were arrested and five land vehicles seized yesterday, he added. — Bernama