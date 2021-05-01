Health minister: 552,862 individuals have completed both doses of Covid vaccine in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): A total of 552,862 individuals have completed both doses of the vaccine jabs through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said that as of yesterday also, a total of 895,204 individuals had received the first dose of their vaccine jabs, bringing the total number of vaccine shots administered in the country to 1,448,066.

In an infographic shared on his official Twitter account today, Dr Adham said the five states with the highest number of recipients administered with the first dose were Selangor, with 120,749 people, followed by Sarawak (90,990), Kuala Lumpur (90,610), Johor (78,711) and Sabah (73,403).

The five states with the highest number of recipients who had completed both doses so far were Selangor, with 74,962 people, followed by Sarawak (56,374), Sabah (52,358), Perak (51,918) and Kuala Lumpur (51,580).

According to Dr Adham, as of yesterday, only 38.80 per cent or 9,424,263 of the people targeted had registered for vaccination, with Selangor recording the highest number at 2,443,778 registrants, followed by Johor (1,167,672).

The first phase of the immunisation programme, from February to April, involves about 500,000 frontliners, mainly health workers.

The second phase, from April to August this year, will involve 9.4 million senior citizens as well as vulnerable groups with morbidity problems and persons with disabilities. The third phase, scheduled for May to February 2022, is for individuals aged 18 and above, targetting almost 14 million people. — Bernama