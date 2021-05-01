India added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list

DUBLIN (May 1): Five countries including India have been added to Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list, according to a statement released by the Irish government on Friday, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

The five countries are India, Iran, Mongolia, Georgia and Costa Rica. India’s federal health ministry said on Friday morning that 386,452 new cases and 3,498 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country.

Starting from 4 a.m. on May 4, people traveling from or transiting through these five countries will have to complete a 14-day mandatory quarantine at a government-designated hotel after they arrive in Ireland, the statement said.

All the costs during the mandatory quarantine period will be borne by travelers themselves, according to relevant regulations previously announced by the Irish government.

Those who test negative on the tenth day of their arrival at a designated hotel can leave. Those who leave the designated hotel earlier than they should could face a fine of up to 2,000 euros (about 2,400 U.S. dollars) or a half-year jail term, or both.

Ireland started to implement the mandatory quarantine system from March 26 to protect itself from imported cases of COVID-19, particularly from areas prevalent with new variants of the virus.

To date, there are 71 countries and regions on Ireland’s mandatory quarantine list. They include 20 from Africa, 16 from South America, 16 from Asia, 14 from Europe and five from North America. – Bernama