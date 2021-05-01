Khairy: Opt-in applications for AstraZeneca starts May 2 for KL and Selangor

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): Applications for the AstraZeneca vaccine will be open tomorrow from 12 noon for those in KL and Selangor, said Khairy Jamaludin on Twitter today.

“As previously announced, JKJAVMY (Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supple) is offering an opt-in choice for people who want to take the AstraZaneca vaccine.

“Bookings will be open tomorrow, May 2, 12noon at vaksincovid.gov.my,” he said in an update on Twitter.

Yesterday, the minister who is in charge of procuring Covid-19 vaccines for the country said those who want the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine do not need to submit a new registration via MySejahtera. – Malay Mail

