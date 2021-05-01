Kuching cops search for man who delivered drugs hidden in food to Covid-19 quarantine hotel

KUCHING (May 1): Police are currently trying to identify a male suspect who delivered a food package to a designated quarantine hotel at Jalan Padungan around 12.30pm today after two packets of drugs, believed to be syabu, were found in the package.

Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Gani who confirmed the case said a police report of the incident was received from police personnel who were on duty at the hotel.

“The complainant was with two People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) members when the suspect appeared and told them that the food package was for one of the hotel’s occupants,” said Awang Din.

The suspect then immediately left the hotel without saying who or which room the food was for.

The three personnel then started to inspect the food package and discovered the two packets of drugs inside.

“This case is currently being investigated under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Awang Din.