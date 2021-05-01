Malaysian academician among recipients of decoration from Emperor of Japan

KUALA LUMPUR ,(May 1): Universiti Malaya’s academician Associate Professor Dr Md Nasrudin Md Akhir is among this year’s recipient of the “The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette”, a decoration from the Emperor of Japan for the 2021 spring conferment.

“His dedication to promoting the academic exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and Malaysia has earned him Decorations by Emperor of Japan,” said a press release issued by the Embassy of Japan, here, today.

The former Head of the Malaysia-Japan Research Centre at the University of Malaya was the coordinator for the Japan Studies Program and played a vital role in developing it soon after the program launched in University of Malaya (UM) in 1993/1994 academic session.

As a result, more than 500 students graduated from the program over the years. They act as a bridge between Japan and Malaysia and work in a wide range of positions such as senior government officials, businesspersons, researchers and many others, the statement said.

He is the co-founder of the Malaysian Association of Japanese Studies (MAJAS), which was established in 1998. The Association is open to all keen in Japan Studies or Japan-Malaysia relations, with symposiums held every year to offer opportunities for interaction among scholars.

Dr Md Nasrudin is also one of the founding members of the Japanese Studies Association in ASEAN (JSAASEAN) established in Singapore in 2005. JSA-ASEAN is a network among Japanese Studies specialists from Southeast Asia and serves as a catalyst in promoting Japanese Studies in the region. – Bernama