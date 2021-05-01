Ministry reviews labour law to suit needs – Saravanan

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The Human Resources Ministry will continue to review existing aspects of the country’s labour law so that it is appropriate and suits needs, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan.

He said that the move was aimed at ensuring that the country’s labour law was relevant to the current scenario in ensuring that workers’ welfare, safety and health rights were always protected.

“The government recognises the workers, who also helped to revive the country’s economy,” he said in a speech in conjunction with the 2021 Workers’ Day celebration broadcast by RTM today.

This is in line with this year’s Workers Day celebration, themed ‘Cultivating New Norms in the World of Global Employment’. Workers need to cultivate new norms of employment and act wisely in the face of a dynamic work environment.

The Occupational Safety and Health Master Plan 2021-2025, which is currently in its final stages, aims to strengthen safe and healthy work practices for the prosperity of the country, he said.

He said the implementation of the master plan would strengthen the strategic relationship of stakeholders in cultivating occupational safety and health practices.

Saravanan said that the country’s labour market position is expected to recover in stages from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labour market is expected to remain on a recovery track, mainly supported by the recovery in global demand and the implementation of the National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme, he said. – Bernama