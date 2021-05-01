Muhyiddin: Putrajaya reviewing MCO amidst rising Covid-19 cases in several states

KUALA LUMPUR (May 1): The federal government is reviewing the movement control order (MCO) currently in force, especially in states where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the review is necessary to ensure the standard operating procedures remain in force, and to curb the proliferation of Covid-19 which is happening worldwide.

“The government is using the Hotspots Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) system to identify areas or premises which are at high risk for Covid-19.

“These premises will be ordered to shut down if it has been determined that a large number of Covid-19 positive patients have visited it,” he said in a statement this afternoon. – Malay Mail

