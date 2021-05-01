Organisations, individuals called to help more eligible Sarawakians register for Covid-19 vaccination

KUCHING (May 1): Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How has called upon political parties, organisations, corporate bodies and individuals in Sarawak to help more eligible Sarawakians register for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP).

He said this should serve to demonstrate their commitment in protecting Sarawak’s wellbeing.

“I am heartened by the statement of Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian that the additional scheduled Covid-19 vaccines, Sinovac, from the national vaccination programme is en route to Kuching, aside from more scheduled weekly shipments from now on.

“And I share the minister’s concern that we need to ramp up the registration exercise to ensure that all eligible Sarawakians would be vaccinated, to end the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak,” said See in a statement yesterday, referring to Dr Sim’s Facebook post yesterday.

In the post, Dr Sim said Sarawak might end up with the Covid-19 vaccines outnumbering the recipients due to the number of those who had yet to register for the vaccination programme.

“There are 2.2 million Sarawakians eligible for the national Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“However, current registration is only at 1.2 million – or 55 per cent, with 868,000 registered via the MySejahtera app and another 250,000 to 300,000 via manual registrations, after data-cleaning for duplication,” said Dr Sim

Meanwhile See, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, said the daily updates released by Health Minister Dato Sri Dr Adham Baba earlier yesterday showed that there were 887,825 eligible Sarawakians having registered for vaccination, as at April 28.

“With more than 1.3 million eligible Sarawakians to be registered within the next three months, it presents to us quite a challenge and it will need a concerted effort from all Sarawakians to achieve it, and hopefully the state government – and the SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee) in particular – would enable and coordinate such an effort,” said See.

Earlier, See was hosting a ‘Coffee-Treat’ breakfast session in Stutong to carry out the registration exercise for the vaccination programme.

“The response was very encouraging. Besides registering more than 40 eligible Sarawakians via the MySejahtera app, the session proved to be useful in addressing the doubts among and questions from those who need clarification and explanation about the vaccination programme before they would register themselves voluntarily,” said See.

He said while the state government and the SDMC would be in a better position and have the resources to mobilise and facilitate the ramping-up of the registration exercise, he believed that all concerned organisations, groups and individuals also held a major role to play in building awareness of and assisting in the Covid-19 vaccination registration.