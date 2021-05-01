Pregnant woman fined RM2k for drug abuse

MIRI (May 1): A magistrate’s court here fined a pregnant woman RM2,000 in default four months’ jail for drug abuse yesterday.

Magistrate Leona Dominic Mojiliu also ordered Hwong Leh Yung, 21, from Happy Garden, Jalan Riam here, to undergo observation for two years under Section 38B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

She was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 15 of the same Act.

The Section provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.

According to the facts of the case, Hwong was found to have abused amphetamine, ketamine, methamphetamine and 3, 4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), which are listed under the First Schedule of Dangerous Drug Act 1952.

She committed the offense at 4am on August 14 last year at Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division Office.

In mitigation, Hwong, who is pregnant pleaded for leniency saying this was her first offence.

ASP Mary Ong prosecuted.