SFC staff among two arrested for having drugs

KUCHING (May 1): A Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) staff was among two suspects arrested for allegedly having in his possession drugs believed to be methamphetamine worth RM280 Thursday.

Padawan District deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Shyong who confirmed the arrest said the two suspects, aged 39 and 22, were now being remanded until May 4.

“They were arrested at 7.10pm at an unnumbered house in Kampung Aur, Jalan Telaga Air, by personnel from the Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department,” said Lim in a statement yesterday.

He added that the suspects were stopped and checked on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities.

During the body check, the 39-year-old who works at SFC, was found to have eight straw tubes and two plastic packets of methamphetamine weighing 1.8g inside his pocket.

The suspect, from Pelabuhan Klang, Selangor, has two past criminal records for drug possession and drug use.

The second suspect, an unemployed from Kampung Telaga Air, was found with one straw tube containing methamphetamine weighing 0.12g, also in his pocket.

Both were tested methamphetamine-positive.

“During interrogation, they admitted the drugs belonged to them, which they purchased via online money transfer from ‘Alek’,” said Lim.

The 39-year-old also told police that he was involved in drug-related activities since 2017 while the second suspect admitted to be involved in the same since 2019.

They are being detained at Siburan police station for investigation.