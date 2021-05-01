S’wak Physician association wants govt to allow members’ to operate during CMCO

KUCHING (May 1): The Sarawak Chinese Physician Association is urging the state government to allow their members to operate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Association member Zhang Jian Feng in a statement today said their member’s outlets had been instructed to close again recently due to the spike in Covid-19 cases in the state and with the extension of CMCO.

“Our members hope we can gain the trust of the state government by enhancing our existing standard operating procedures (SOP), such as measuring a customer’s body temperature and e-payments, to assist in the fight against Covid-19 and at the same time, helping to contribute to the economy,” said Zhang.

He said recent reports by the National Security Council classifying gymnasium, karaoke and reflexology centres as high-risk activities for Covid-19 transmission did not paint an accurate picture of the industry.

“It’s rather unfair to the industry when the SOP for salon operators are similar to that of reflexology centres,” said Zhang, who is also secretary to Kuching Traditional and Holistic Natural Medicine Association.

He also questioned whether it was safe for indoor air-conditioned restaurants, famous fast-food chain and bistros to continue operating, when reflexology and other similar centres were classified as high-risk.

Thus, Zhang urged gymnasium, karaoke and reflexology operators to reach out to him to collectively engage with the relevant departments and agencies to pursue the matter.

He said he could be contacted via phone at numbers 012-4419005, 016-8885123, 010-9827123, 010-9690600 and 011-3996688.

“Sarawak reflexology and Chinese physician outlets have always place great importance in maintaining proper hygiene and high-quality service standard for our customers,” said Zhang.

He said their members promised to adhere strictly to all the recommended precautionary measures against the virus if the government allow them to reopen their outlets.

He Zhang said as long as the public and industry players observe the SOPs issued by State Disaster Management Committee, he believed all quarters of society could work hand-in-hand to overcome the pandemic, while achieving a balance between safeguarding livelihood and public health.