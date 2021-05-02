All hawkers in MBKS area to be required to wear face shields to help curb Covid spread in Kuching

KUCHING (May 2): All hawkers trading within the jurisdiction of the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be required to wear face shields, effective next week, said MBKS mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

He said this would be part of the council’s efforts to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

“Apart from wearing face masks, they must also wear face shields to serve as dual protections. The face mask is to cover the nose and the mouth while the face shield can protect their eyes,” he said during his regular Facebook live session on Labour Day.

According to the mayor, the price of face shields has reduced a lot compared to before.

He said a face shield would cost less than a serving of kolo mee.

As such, Wee said all hawkers within the jurisdiction of MBKS would be expected to wear face shields to enhance protection against Covid-19.

He added that the council would be granting a one-month grace period for hawkers to adapt to such new requirement.

He said this policy of wearing face shields may be extended to other government agencies if it is proven to be a success story among the hawkers.

He also enouraged the private sector to advocate the use of face shields among their employees to help contain the spread of Covid-19.

Based on the statistics, Wee said supermarkets, groceries and food courts within MBKS’ jurisdictions were Covid-19 high-risk areas.

Because of this, he urged individuals to opt for take-away rather than dine-in, and even if they had to dine-in, they should get their business done in half an hour.

“Kindly not sit around chatting after you’re done with your meal.”

Noting that Mother’s Day will be celebrated on May 9, the mayor urged the community to do take-away which could be the best gift for their mothers during this pandemic.

“Have a nice meal at home with your mother to mark the occasion and it is best not to invite any outsider,” he added.