Church expels member for demonstrating

KOTA KINABALU: The Central Council of the Basel Christian Church of Malaysia does not condone a public demonstration in front of the gate of the Basel Church KK at Likas on April 28.

The Church condemns this kind of illegal public disturbance and says it has always been a place of mercy and justice.

A 63-year-old churchgoer held a public demonstration on that day which caused traffic jam and public nuisance.

He blocked the road in front of the Basel Christian Church to protest alleged injustice by church elders, members and business associates.

In a statement on Saturday, the Church said the churchgoer had been irrational and unreasonable.

He had refused repeated counselling, invitations to reconciliation, and had continuously issued malicious and false statements that undermined the harmony and unity of the Church.

The Church has no alternative but to take disciplinary action against him culminating in the termination of his membership.

Thus, he was expelled from the Church and his membership terminated effective 18 January 2021 as per the BCCM Constitution & By-Laws.

As to his public demonstration in front of the gate of the church with banner bearing written messages, the Church categorically rejects and denies all his defamatory, malicious, and seditious allegations and lies.

The Church has lodged a police report on this matter.