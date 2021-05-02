Covid-19: 5 longhouses in Mukah placed under EMCO

KUCHING (May 2): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has decided to place five longhouses in Mukah under Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) effective May 3 to May 16.

In its daily update statement today, SDMC said the EMCO would be enforced at Rh Luni Jugah, Rh Jali Empaling, Rh Lanyau Tuli, Rh Manna Mulok and Rh Nelson Chuat Glong.

The committee also announced that the EMCO for Rh Juni Ulu Pedanum in Pakan would be extended from May 1 to 7 and Rh Terrance Tarang, Ng Selaut Lli in Julau (May 2 to 15).

EMCO is normally enforced to control the spread of Covid-19 in that particular area whereby the residents are not allowed to leave their homes for the 14-day period.

Active case detection (ACD) exercise and contact tracing would also be carried out. The affected residents would receive food basket distribution during this period.