Covid-19: 587 new cases, 2 deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak today recorded two deaths and 587 new Covid-19 cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

This brings the death toll to 182 and the total cumulative tally of cases to 31,691.

SDMC said the 181st death involved a 82-year-old woman who was found unconscious at home by family members on April 25 and was brought to Mukah Hospital. The case died on the same day.

“Previously, the case was exhibiting symptoms of coughing and loss of appetite for three days and began experiencing breathing difficulties.

“Further investigation by the Forensics Department confirmed the deceased had died from Covid-19, and rT-PCR test conducted on the deceased was found positive on April 29,” the committee said.

The deceased had comorbidities of high blood pressure and diabetes and was linked to the Sungai Nirai Cluster in Selangau.

MORE TO COME