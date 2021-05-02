Food delivery riders should not speed, break traffic rules, says mayor

KUCHING (May 2): Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng opined that no food delivery riders should speed or break traffic rules just because they were in a hurry to complete a delivery.

He said this after several road users aired their grievances at the bad riding attitude of food delivery riders during his Facebook live session yesterday.

“I have to admit that I came across an incident yesterday (Friday) where my car nearly knocked into a food delivery rider. The rider seemed to be coming out of nowhere that I did not notice at all,” Wee said after a city dweller brought to his attention that some food delivery riders had been speeding on the road.

The concerned citizen, known as Joseph Cheong, added that some had been lane-overtaking in the left lane, which is against traffic rules, and Cheong opined that such riding attitude would pose risks to other road users as well as putting their own lives at stake.

Cheong also observed that some of the food delivery riders had the tendency to beat the red light and this had frequently happened at the traffic lights in Satok and Green Road here.

He also requested the mayor to bring up the matter to the relevant authorities for action if it did not come under the jurisdictions of MBKS.

In a response, Wee said he would bring up the issue to the various food delivery companies in a bid to make sure that their riders would comply with the traffic rules.

Wee said he could understand that these food delivery riders could be rushing but he would still have a discussion with the relevant companies on the subject matter.