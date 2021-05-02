Former Kapit district council chairman Joseph Jinggut now state DAP committee member

KUCHING (May 2): Former Kapit District Council chairman Joseph Jinggut is a state committee member of the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak effective May 1, said state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

Chong, in announcing Joseph’s appointment, said the new leader would be tasked to spearhead the party’s next election campaign in the Kapit division.

“He (Joseph) holds the Bachelor of Economic degree from Westmar University, Iowa, USA. He has vast administrative experience, having been appointed the chairman of Kapit District Council from 1987 to 1998.

“Thereafter, he was the political secretary to the then-chief minister from 1999 to 2003. He has also been in the board of directors to the state Farmers Organisation and the chairman of Saberkas (Sarawak United National Youth Organisation) Kapit division,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman, said Joseph is presently chairman of the Kapit Area Farmers Organisation, which has about 7,000 members.

He added that Joseph is also the chairman of the Board of Management of Methodist Primary School Nanga Mujong Kapit and Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Kapit Branch and deputy chairman of Persatuan Kebajikan Penduduk Baleh (PKPB).

“With his (Joseph’s) vast experience and network in the Kapit division, I am sure that he will be a great help to DAP’s rural drive in Kapit and even throughout the whole of Sarawak.”

According to Chong, DAP is a multi-racial party but all this while had been “demonised” by other quarters as a Chinese party.

He said DAP had undoubtedly greater support in the urban areas consisting of great Chinese population.

“Nevertheless, our struggle has always been and is still for good governance, fairness and justice. Such values and ideology are colour-blind and race-blind,” he stressed.

He even pointed out that DAP Sarawak had more Dayak members than Chinese members.

“What we need is for more Dayak leaders to step forth into the state leadership team. Therefore, I believe the appointment of Joseph Jinggut is most timely and appropriate.

“His appointment also has the unanimous support and approval of the DAP Sarawak state committee,” added Chong.