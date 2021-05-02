GE15 will see three big coalitions fight it out – DAP

BATU PAHAT (May 2): The 15th General Election (GE15) is expected to see the clash of three major political coalitions in the country, namely Barisan Nasional (BN), Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) to form the next government, said Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong.

He said the situation would be different from the previous GE which saw PH, with DAP one of its components, only facing BN.

“On that basis, DAP can no longer act alone but (needs to) show solidarity with PH component parties and (PH’s) opposition partners.

“We do not need to be afraid, we are no longer a small opposition party that only knows how to oppose,” he said when addressing the 2021 Johor DAP Ordinary Convention that was officiated by DAP deputy chairman Gobind Singh Deo here today.

The convention, conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 prevention Standard Operating Procedures (SOP), was attended by 905 delegates from 210 branches throughout the state to elect 15 new office bearers for the next three-year term. = Bernama