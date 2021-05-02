Hawkers’ associations donate 500 face shields to Sibu Central Market traders

SIBU (May 2): Two hawkers’ associations here contributed about 500 face shields to traders in Sibu Central Market to provide them with additional protection against Covid-19 infection.

The two associations were the Sibu Central Market Hawkers’ Association and Sibu Petty Traders’ Association.

Sibu Petty Traders’ Association chairman Tie Chi Chai told reporters that since traders at the market operate on alternate days, some would receive their face shields on Sunday.

“We will give out to those who are trading today (yesterday) and will continue to give out to those coming to trade tomorrow (today),” Tie informed.

Both Tie and Sibu Central Market Hawkers’ Association chairperson Tiong Hea Kwong symbolically handed out the face shields to traders today.

The handing over was witnessed by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) Market and Petty Traders standing committee chairman Councillor Albert Tiang and political secretary to the Chief Minister Michael Tiang.

They later went around the market to distribute the face shields to stall operators.

For the record, SMC has made it mandatory for traders at markets and hawker centres under its jurisdiction to wear face shields on top of face masks to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Tie hoped that SMC could assist them on the matters of getting vaccinated soon as they interacted with different customers each day.

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had recently decided to allow several non-essential services sectors to operate from 6am to 8pm, effective May 3, due to upcoming Hari Raya and Hari Gawai celebrations. They included clothing, footwear shops (both retails and wholesalers) and household items.

On this, Albert said traders selling such items in markets and hawkers’ centres under the council’s jurisdiction could resume operations next Monday (May 3).

He added that this applied to traders in the night market and Sunday market as well.

“However, nursery, fishing gear, aquarium fish, handicrafts, toys and books stall operators are still not permitted to operate,” he explained.

Traders in night market selling sound systems including speakers, torchlight and so on are also disallowed from operating, he said.

According to Albert, traders have been informed of this latest development.