Impressive arrangement beats 98 others in Cactus and Succulent Show at La Promenade Mall

KUCHING (May 2): Jong Tze Fong’s beautiful arrangement of cacti and succulents beat 98 others and snagged him first prize at the Cactus and Succulent Show at La Promenade Mall.

Jong was happy as the arrangement, which took years of meticulous care, had paid off.

“I’m so happy. I knew I had a strong entry, but still, to win out of so many, I’m very honoured.

“I love gardening. It’s more than a past time for me, seeing them grow is very satisfying to me,” enthused Jong.

Judges noted the winning entry contained a mix of slow-growing plants of different species and was presented within an impressive circular vase.

Second place went to Nicholas Boon, who entered one of the largest plants for the show with an artistically arranged preserved tree.

Entry 70 by Loh Hua Nang won third place. Nicknamed ‘the turtle’, it was one of the public’s favourite, and received a large amount of public votes.

Commendation prizes went to Andress Lantuk, Chang Siew Lin, Jong Li Ting, Sow Qian Kok and Keagan Chang.

The results and prizes were announced at La Promenade Mall in a Safe Operating Procedure ceremony and was also broadcasted live over the mall’s Facebook page.

Judges for the competition included Hock Seng Lee executive director Simon Lau, landscape department head Leslie Lim, Tropoxcape Design principal Johnny Then, My City Landscaping managing director Sow Qian Siong and Living Moments Editor cum HSL corporate communications officer Lisa Ikram.

“We’ve been delighted by public enthusiasm for this Cactus & Succulent Show. To be really honest, we expected only around 20 entries — who knew we would get 99? Vendors also reported brisk sales, especially in the last few days,” said Shirley Loo from HSL corporate communications.

She added that the mall was extending the popular event with a ‘Garden Show @ La Promenade’ event from May 2 to May 31.

“There will be plenty of booths selling plants, gardening books, new and preloved, on the mall’s ground floor. Vendors interested can still contact us as 019-816 8866.”

For more info, visit lapromenademall.com.my, hsl.com.my, or search @lapromenademall and @hslcn on social media.