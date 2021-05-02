Jaffari and 12,743 join Sabah Bersatu

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chief Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor on Saturday received 12,744 application forms to join the party.

The application forms were handed by Nominated State Assemblyman, Jaffari Waliam, and the respective group leader in a brief ceremony held after the Sabah Bersatu Leadership Body Meeting at Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here.

Those joining Bersatu were former Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) members. They are members of the NGO, Penggerak Komuniti Negara (PKN) in Sabah.

Jaffari was former Libaran PKR Division Chief and presently the PKN chairman for Libaran.

Hajiji, who is also Chief Minister of Sabah, welcomed Jaffari and PKN members in Sabah joining Bersatu.

“With their entry, definitely Sabah Bersatu will get stronger and accepted, as well as growingly gaining a place in the hearts of the people.

“Bersatu is currently flourishing in Sabah. The core of our struggle is for the people and to fulfil their aspirations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jaffari said he together with 13 other PKN chairmen and members in Sabah, including Libaran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Beluran, Tenom, Keningau, Labuan and Sipitang, jointly agreed to join Bersatu.

Also present to witness the presentations of application forms were Sabah Bersatu Deputy Chief Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Treasurer Datuk Haji Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif, Secretary Mohamed Razali Razi, Information Chief Firdaus Akbar Khan, Sabah Bersatu Srikandi Chief Datuk Hajah Azizah Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Dun and Sabah Bersatu Armada Chief Fairuz Renddan.