Jom Masak & Menang Bersama contest back

KOTA KINABALU: The soul of Tadau Ka’amatan is that of thanksgiving and heritage, celebrated over a spread of local delicacies and favourites.

For MAGGI®, it has always been a privilege to hold a special place in the Sabahan kitchen, whether it’s for everyday cooking or special dishes lovingly prepared during festive seasons.

“At the core of the Tadau Ka’amatan harvest festival lies the story of patience, diligence and hard work. While the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of how we live and celebrate these special occasions with our loved ones, MAGGI® hopes to continue to support and be an everyday ally to the people of Sabah during these challenging times,” says Geetha Balakrishna, Business Executive Officer, MAGGI®, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad.

To kick off the Tadau Ka’amatan celebrations and add some festive cheer this year, MAGGI® will pay special tribute to healthcare and frontline heroes across Sabah and Sarawak by donating 20,000 MAGGI® Hot Cups via the Malaysian Red Crescent Society this month.

“This small gesture of appreciation on our part is our way of saying thank you to our healthcare and frontline heroes for their courage, selflessness, and dedication in helping the nation battle against Covid-19. We also hope to bring a little cheer to everyone with the return of our annual Jom Masak & Menang Bersama contest,” says Geetha.

This year’s MAGGI®’s annual Jom Masak & Menang Bersama contest will start May 1 and end on June 30. Participants stand the chance to win RM135,000 worth of prizes including a Mitsubishi Triton 4WD, cash prizes and Tefal woks.

To participate, consumers simply have to purchase participating MAGGI® products, and submit the entry and their contact details via WhatsApp to 018-228 0177 Via Mail/Contest Drop Box.

For more information on the contest and other campaign deals, visit the MAGGI® website: www.maggi.my or follow on Facebook: www.facebook.com/MaggiMalaysia.