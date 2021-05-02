Khairy says all slots for AstraZeneca vaccine snapped up in just over three hours

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): All 268,000 slots for the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines have been taken up in just over three hours after the registration was opened to the public at 12pm today.

“All AZ slots are booked,” Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Khairy Jamaluddin announced on Twitter at about 3.20pm this evening.

Social media was rife with shared complaints of frustrated efforts to get the vaccine earlier, which is on a parallel track but not part of the main national vaccination programme.

This followed the seeming disappearance of slots within seconds of the application for the AstraZeneca vaccine opening at noon today.

Khairy, acknowledging how difficult it was to secure an appointment, apologised for the “glitch”.

“My apologies for the initial glitch and multiple refreshes,” he tweeted.

“You can still click on the grey boxes to put yourself on the waitlist for the next couple of hours. We will start pushing appointments to your MySj (MySejahtera app) or SMS soon,” the minister added.

MORE TO COME