Liu: Govt should procure enough Covid-19 vaccines and vaccinate all Malaysians

KUCHING (May 2): Malaysia should vaccinate everyone in the country against Covid-19 as prevention and vaccination are two sides of the same coin, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) publicity secretary Liu Thian Leong.

He said that the pandemic situation in the country was grave with the new surge in infection but slow pace in vaccination.

“The government should procure enough vaccines at all costs and start to vaccinate everyone in the country, whether or not they have registered for it.

“In the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, most countries compete to vaccinate their peoples so as to achieve herd immunity eventually,” said Liu at a Facebook live session today.

He said that at the moment, there were only a few types vaccines on the market and the major concern of people were about safety and effectiveness. He cited the safety profile of vaccines in Hungary that could be used as reference.

“This can serve as a reference of choices for the procurement of vaccines. Of course, it is understandable that there are many problems to be encountered and to overcome before we can actually buy the vaccines.

“But by all means, the relevant authority has to procure them as soon as possible before the situation gets really out of control because then it will be too late,” he said.

He also suggested free testing for all, including foreign workers, so those infected can be isolated and the testing results can be used as basis of guidelines for lockdowns, alleviation or lifting of movement controls and reopening of schools, agencies and economic activities.

Countries such as China, Singapore and South Korea which have the most efficient testing capacities have proved that the method is effective in curbing the spread of the pandemic, said Liu.

During the session, he also explained the various diagnostic tests commonly used to diagnose Covid-19 virus include PCR tests, antigen tests, and antibody tests.