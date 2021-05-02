Maggi donating 20,000 hot cups to healthcare, frontline workers in Sabah, Sarawak

KUCHING (May 2): Maggi will be donating 20,000 Maggi hot cups via Malaysian Red Crescent this month to healthcare and frontline workers in Sabah and Sarawak to kick off the Gawai Dayak celebrations.

Maggi, Nestle (Malaysia) Berhad business executive officer Geetha Balakrishna said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic changing the dynamic of how people celebrate special occasions with their loved ones, Maggi hoped to continue to support and be an everyday ally to the people of Sarawak during these challenging times.

“At the core of the Gawai Dayak harvest festival lies the story of patience, diligence and hard work.”

“While the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic has changed the dynamics of how we live and celebrate these special occasions with our loved ones, Maggi hopes to continue to support and be an everyday ally to the people of Sarawak during these challenging times,” said Geetha.

For Maggi, it has always been a privilege to hold a special place in the Sarawakian kitchen, whether for everyday cooking or special dishes lovingly prepared during festive seasons.

“This small gesture of appreciation on our part is our way of saying thank you to our healthcare and frontline heroes for their courage, selflessness, and dedication in helping the nation battle against Covid-19,” said Geetha.

Moreover, she said Maggi would be holding their annual ‘Jom Masak dan Menang Bersama’ contest.

This year, the ‘Jom Masak dan Menang Bersama’ contest started on May 1 and will end on June 30.

“Participants stand the chance to win RM135,000 worth of prizes, including the grand prize of a Mitsubishi Triton 4WD worth RM106,000; eight cash prizes of RM2,000 each; and nine weekly prizes of Tefal woks worth RM169 each as part of the weekly giveaways throughout the contest period.”

To participate, consumers simply need to purchase participating Maggi products and submit the entry and their contact details in one of two ways listed.

For those submitting via WhatsApp, customers have to include their name and MyKad number on the original receipt as proof of purchase, snap a photo and send the photo via WhatsApp to 018-388 2921.

Those prefer to submit via mall or contest drop box, they have to fill in the entry form with the required details and send the form together with the proof of purchase (to be inserted in an envelope) to the P.O. Box address or contest drop box.

For more information on the ‘Jom Masak dan Menang Bersama’ contest and other campaign deals, visit their website or follow them on Facebook.