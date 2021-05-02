MBKS Dewan Masyarakat in Kuching serving as Covid-19 One Stop Centre – Wee

KUCHING (May 2): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Dewan Masyarakat at Jalan Padungan here is serving as a Covid-19 One Stop Centre, effective May 1, said Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The MBKS mayor said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is adopting the Dewan Masyarakat as its Covid-19 One Stop Centre and the details on the centre is expected to be announced next week.

“Some members of the public have noticed that canopies have been set up at our Dewan Masyarakat, and they thought that it will be a Covid-19 immunisation centre.

“In fact, it’s not an immunisation centre but a One Stop Centre. As for the details on this One Stop Centre, the SDMC will announce next week,” he said during his regular Facebook live session on Labour Day.

Before this, the Dewan Masyarakat had been used as a venue for the Sarawak General Hospital’s Blood Bank and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to carry out their blood donation campaigns.

Now that the Dewan Masyarakat is served as the Covid-19 One Stop Centre, Wee said blood donation drives would have to be held at other more appropriate venue.

He observed that the Blood Bank may face shortage of supply particularly during festive seasons such as Ramadan, Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Hari Gawai.

As such, he said MBKS will identify another venue for blood donation campaigns to be organised.

In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, Wee appealed to city dwellers to strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) to stop the spread of the virus.

He said this is no time for anyone to point their fingers at others but work together to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Pointing a finger at anyone is not helping the situation at all. Whether you’re at an event or celebrating a festival, you must play your role not to flout the SOP.

“Use your wisdom and do not get influenced by public opinions. We cannot afford another wave of Covid-19 and nobody would want to have the pandemic tsunami like what India is facing now,” he added.

Wee reminded all that the pandemic had prolonged for a year and counting.

He hoped that the community would uphold their patience since the Covid-19 vaccine is already available.

“We have been suffering for a year or so now, we should give it another couple of months since the vaccination programme has been rolled out with an ultimate aim of achieving herd immunity,” he said.