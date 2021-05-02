Outgoing IGP wishes he’d gone to Sarawak, Sabah to tackle gambling, border issues

KUALA LUMPUR (May 2): “I don’t intend to overstay one’s welcome… every beginning has an end,” said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, who will hand over the post to his successor, Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, who is currently deputy IGP, this Monday.

If there was anything he was not able to do during his two years of helming the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), he said it was not being able to visit Sabah and Sarawak to solve problems facing the Sang Saka Biru team in the two states.

“I have nothing to regret, but it has been my intention to go there (Sabah and Sarawak) because there are so many issues there that cannot be resolved, such as gambling and the border problems.

“I was not able to go to Sabah and Sarawak because of the Covid-19”, he added.

He said something drastic had to be done in Sarawak and expressed the hope that the new PDRM leadership would pay attention to issues on integrity, smuggling, online gambling and vice activities there.

Abdul Hamid was appointed the IGP on May 4, 2019 and the contract ends tomorrow (May 3, 2021).

As the 12th IGP, Abdul Hamid strived to restore the dignity of the force and eliminate corruption among his men.

“It pains me to see one by one of my men brought to court (for corruption),” he added.

He is known as an IGP who does not hesitate to reprimand PDRM members with integrity problems, as well as those involved in power abuse, misconduct and other criminal cases.

His outspokenness in exposing the various cartels in the force, however, was condemned and criticised by various quarters, including from members of the PDRM themselves, as well as politicians, who were unhappy with his actions.

Among the major successes of the police force during Abdul Hamid’s leadership were crippling a drug smuggling syndicate in Penang, which led to the seizure of RM2.4 billion worth of drugs, the Macau Scam syndicate and online gambling which also exposed the involvement of PDRM members themselves.

Following that, a total of 31 PDRM personnel who were identified as colluding with the Macau Scam syndicate and the online gambling activities were taken action against, with some being dismissed, demoted or transferred to insensitive positions.

With Abdul Hamid leaving the force, the task of bringing back the integrity and dignity of the SangSaka Biru team now lies on the shoulder of Acryl Sani, who will be the 13th IGP from May 4. – Bernama