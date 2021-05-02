PBDS Baru calls on Putrajaya not to impose statewide MCO but only on targeted districts

MIRI (May 2): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDS Baru) president Bobby William has called on the federal government not to impose Movement Control Order (MCO) throughout the state but only on targeted districts if it were to review the MCO imposed on states where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

“MCO should be imposed on targeted districts, including longhouses with high number of positive cases instead of imposing it statewide.

“It (MCO) has to be done, otherwise the figure will not go down,” said Bobby.

He also suggested for the federal government to consider giving reward to any district that has a high-level of compliance with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

“Districts that does not comply should be put under lockdown. The government and its agencies must be firm in their decision as far as SOP compliance is concerned,” Bobby said.

He also called on the enforcement personnel who are manning the roadblocks to check every vehicle going in and out of the districts to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Based on my experience to Bintulu last month, no one bothered to check on my vehicle or whether or not I travelled with permit even though there was a roadblock being set up,” he claimed.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin issued a press statement saying that government will review the MCO imposed in states with a spike in Covid-19 cases.

He said this was important important to ensure the SOPs being enforced and other actions taken were effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19.