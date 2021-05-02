Sarawak continues to record second highest daily Covid-19 cases with 587

KUCHING (May 2): Sarawak continues to record the second highest daily Covid-19 infections in Malaysia today at 587, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post today.

He said Selangor continued to top the country with 1,200 new cases, while the third and fourth state with the most new cases were Kelantan (400) and Johor (213) respectively.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

For other states, Kedah recorded 101 cases, Penang (145), Perak (77), Putrajaya (8), Melaka (61), Kuala Lumpur (198), Terengganu (184), Negeri Sembilan (73), Pahang (45), Labuan (7), Sabah (115) and Perlis (4).

All in all, he said the country today recorded 3,418 cases with cumulative case of 415,012 reported since the pandemic broke out.