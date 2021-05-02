TYT’s consort receives second Covid-19 vaccination

KOTA KINABALU: The Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin’s consort, Toh Puan Norlidah R.M Jasni, completed her second Covid-19 vaccination dose at 10.55am on Sunday.

Her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine was administered by nurse Nigel Luanne under the supervision of her chief, Rosna Kumat @ Julita from Likas Health Clinic.

Their family members, Sarabanian Mahiruddin, 72, Datuk Armani Mahiruddin, 63, Nurdiah Jefrin, 62, Haleza Karim, 55, and Mohd Haziq Ramadhan Mohd Rashid, 28, also received their second vaccination dose at the state palace on Sunday.

Also present were Tun Juhar, Private Secretary Abinan Asli and Liaison Secretary Datuk Mohd Rashid Mohd Tahir.

Norlidah received her first dose of the vaccine on April 19 and had not reported any complications.