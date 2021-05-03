57 new cases, one death in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 57 new positive Covid-19 cases and a death in Kunak on Monday, said Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

No new cluster was reported.

He said Tawau recorded 20 new positive cases, followed by Kota Kinabalu (14), Kalabakan (8), Kunak (4), Lahad Datu (4), Penampang (3) and one case each in Tuaran, Putatan, Kota Belud and Beluran.

He said Papar and Tuaran have been reclassified from red to orange zone, whereas Beluran from green to yellow zone.

Of the 57 new cases, Masidi said 28 cases (49.1 percent) were detected from close contact screening, nine cases (15.8 percent) from symptomatic screening, 17 cases (29.8 percent) from existing clusters and three cases (5.3 percent) from other categories.

Meanwhile, he said 106 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospitals, bringing the cumulative recoveries to 57,064.

He said 652 patients were still receiving treatment, including 257 in hospitals and 395 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC).

“There are 37 patients in intensive care units (ICU) and 16 require ventilators.”

On the other hand, Masidi, who is Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, said sundry shops and mini markets at Kg Bergosong, Tawau, which has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 2 to May 15, would only be allowed to operate from 6am to 6pm.

Markets and mobile markets are permitted to operate twice a week only from 6am to 2pm.

He said residents in the ECMO area were not allowed to leave their homes and only essential services workers and those with official government duties could leave for work.

He said only one representative from each household was allowed to leave the ECMO area to withdraw money from automated teller machine (ATM) or banks, and to purchase essential items.

All schools, mosques and places of worship are not allowed to open during the EMCO period, while social, recreational and cultural activities are also not permitted.

He added that the Health Ministry would conduct targeted screening on the residents.