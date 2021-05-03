ACD over Rejang Park Zone yields 635 samples up for Covid-19 analysis

SIBU (May 3): The mass active case detection (ACD) exercise over Rejang Park Zone, conducted at Rejang Park Traffic Garden here yesterday, yielded 635 samples.

In relation to this, Health Department Sarawak director Dr Chin Zin Hing said the results for 392 samples collected from the ACD at Permai Lake Garden last Saturday were still pending.

For the record, the Permai Lake Garden ACD covered Permai and Jeriah zones.

On the ACD exercise at Bahagia Jaya Zone held last Friday, two out of the total 294 samples collected from the drive turned out positive for Covid-19.

“As for the 549 samples collected from Tong Sang Zone during the ACD last Thursday, 10 samples were positive for Covid-19,” Dr Chin told The Borneo Post.

The ACD for Ulu Sungei Merah and Taman Indah zones would take place at Swan Square here today.

Asked if there was any more ACD for Sibu after the Swan Square session today, Dr Chin said: “So far, (there is) no plan (for the department to do it).”

Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had, on April 27, announced a large scale Covid-19 ACD sessions covering seven zones, as a means to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission.

Those going for the swab-test must bring along their identity cards, wear face masks and comply fully with physical-distancing requirements.

Yesterday, Sarawak recorded 587 new positive Covid-19 cases and two deaths, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Sibu recorded 57 new cases, of which 33 were recorded in areas under Sibu Municipal Council (SMC), and 24 in areas under Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC).