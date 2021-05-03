CM: Govt to help SLS get land

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government will assist the Sabah Law Society (SLS) in getting suitable land to set up its office.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Haji Noor said the SLS had been assisting the government particularly in providing free legal aid to the people and participating in the Mobile Court’s late IC and Birth Certificate registration exercise.

He said this when meeting SLS executive committee led by its President Roger Chin during a courtesy call at his office in the State Administrative Centre (PPNS) near here Monday.

Also on hand was Technical Legal Adviser to the Chief Minister, Datuk Brenndon Keith Soh.

Hajiji also concurred with Chin on the need for some of the outdated ordinances and by-laws to be amended in accordance to time.

According to the Chief Minister, he himself had initiated changes to the by-laws used by the local authorities when he was the Minister of Local Government and Housing.

Together with Chin were SLS Vice President Mohamed Nazim Maduarin, Secretary Ryan Soh, Assistant Secretary Song Wei Wan and Treasurer Dominic James Ghani.