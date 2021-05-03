Cops on hunt for suspects in attempted housebreaking at Moyanezee

KUCHING (May 3): Police are on the hunt for two suspects believed to be involved in an attempted housebreaking at the Moyanezee residential area, Jalan Batu Kawah yesterday (May 2).

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Syhong said the incident is believed to have occurred around 7.20am.

The homeowner, a 40-year-old lorry driver, spotted the two suspects via closed circuit television footage.

“After seeing the footage, he rushed to the house and found that the two suspects had fled.

“The victim made an inspection and found that the lock of the fence and the back door of the house had been damaged but the thieves had not been able to enter the house,” Lim said in a statement today.

He said no belongings were stolen, but there were damages costing about RM500.

Initial investigation revealed the two-storey terraced house had just been completed and was still unoccupied, he said.

“The victim had installed CCTV camera equipment and motion detectors in front of the house.

“In the CCTV footage, two unidentified men tried to enter the victim’s house but failed before fleeing,” Lim explained, pointing out the houses on either side of the victim’s house were also still unoccupied.

He said the suspects are believed to have driven a white lorry but its licence plate number was unclear.

“There were no independent witnesses who saw the incident and the incident was only recorded by the CCTV belonging to the victim. Efforts to track down the two suspects are underway,” he added.