Covid-19: 24 red zones in Sarawak recording total of 7,197 locally transmitted cases in past 14 days

KUCHING (May 3): The state continues to remain mostly in the red, with a total of 24 districts categorised as red zones for recording more than 40 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in the past 14 days.

In a statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) listed the 24 red zones as Bau, Sebauh, Sri Aman, Julau, Lundu, Pakan, Song, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Kanowit, Selangau, Saratok, Subis, Mukah, Sarikei, Beluru, Samarahan, Serian, Meradong, Kuching, Kapit, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

Collectively, they recorded a total of 7,197 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

Four districts remain with orange zone status, namely Matu, Belaga, Tanjung Manis and Betong districts which recorded a total of 113 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

Twelve districts remain yellow zones, and they are Simunjan, Kabong, Marudi, Telang Usan, Lawas, Asajaya, Pusa, Dalat, Daro, Lubok Antu, Tebedu and Limbang districts.

The Health Ministry categorises a district with no Covid-19 cases as a green zone, and over a two-week period, with one to 20 locally transmitted cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 41 and more as red.