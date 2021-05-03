Covid-19: 356 new cases, 2 deaths recorded in Sarawak today

KUCHING (May 3): Sarawak today recorded 356 new Covid-19 cases along with two death cases, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said 63 per cent of the cases were detected in Miri, Sibu, Kuching, Sebauh and Selangau districts.

“Miri recorded the highest number of cases with 80 followed by Sibu (74), Kuching (29), Sebauh (21), Selangau (20), Kapit (18), Pakan (16), Meradong (16), Subis (15), Bintulu (13), Sarikei (12) and Song (11).

“There were also 12 districts which recorded single-digit cases namely Julau, Sri Aman and Betong with five cases; Beluru, Samarahan, and Tatau with two cases; and Marudi, Saratok, Limbang, Bau and Mukah with one case each,” it said in a statement.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

The cumulative total of positive cases have now increased to 32,047 cases.

SDMC said the latest fatalities, which brought the total death toll in the state to 184, were recorded in Bintulu and Sibu respectively.

“The death case in Bintulu involved an 86-year-old woman who was referred to Bintulu Hospital for a stroke.

“She was admitted to the isolation ward after her RT-PCR test was detected positive on April 14. She passed away on May 1 after her condition deteriorated,” it said, adding that the victim also had hypertension.

The 184th death case was a woman who was referred to Sibu Hospital after she had symptoms of fever, cough, vomiting and diarrhea over the past few days.

“The 57-year-old was given the Covid-19 RTK Antigen and RT-PCR tests which were found positive on May 2. She passed away on the same day.

“The victim had a history of comorbidities namely hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and a history of stroke,” it said.

On the new cases, the committee said 56 individuals out of the 356 cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 294 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres,” it said.

It also gave a summary of the cases where 231 cases were from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 61 cases from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 42 cases from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 20 cases from other screening at health facilities.

“The state also recorded two Import B cases from individuals who had returned from other states in the country,” it added.

Meanwhile, SDMC said 430 cases had recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries in the state to 25,790 or 80.48 per cent out of the overall cases.

It also said that 5,999 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.

A total of 356 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none pending lab test result.