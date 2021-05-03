Covid: Two Malaysians among 14 community cases in Singapore

SINGAPORE (May 3): Two Malaysians were among the 14 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection reported here yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

In its full data released late last night, MOH said both linked to the existing clusters here.

The first case involved a 27-year-old female Malaysian who works as a physiotherapist at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH).

MOH said the woman was placed on quarantine and tested for Covid-19 on April 30.

“Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on May 1,” it said.

She is linked to Case 62541 Cluster, a nurse at TTSH who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection on April 27.

There are 27 cases in total linked to TTSH so far.

Meanwhile, the second case involved a 53-year-old female Malaysian who works as a hairstylist at Me To Do Studio, Woodlands Street 82.

Labelled as Case 62760, MOH said her test result came back positive on May 2 while her serology test result is negative.

She is linked to Case 62553 Cluster, a Vietnamese who works as a cleaner deployed at a community care facility at Tuas South.

As at noon yesterday, 39 new cases were reported in Singapore, of which 25 were imported, bringing the total tally to 61,218.

So far, there are nine Covid-19 clusters in the republic. – Bernama