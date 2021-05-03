DUN should convene to discuss latest on Covid-19 vaccine purchase — Yong

KUCHING (May 3): The State Legislative Assembly (DUN) should convene to discuss and keep the people informed about the latest developments and details on the Covid-19 vaccine purchase given that the pandemic has worsened in Sarawak over the past month, said Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong.

She claimed the DUN is the only place to discuss and pass necessary resolutions concerning the Covid-19 pandemic and purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

“As it also involves funding from the state coffers, the rakyat have the right to know which suppliers the state government has approached, how much do the vaccines cost, how many vaccines the state intends to purchase, when will the shipments arrive, and all matters pertaining thereto.

“It is necessary for the Sarawak state government to explain why it took about 40 days to write a letter to seek for consent from the federal government regarding the vaccine purchase since its announcement in early February,” she said on the Sarawak government’s move to purchase its own Covid-19 vaccines.

Yong pointed out the last DUN sitting was between Nov 9 and 13 last year and as such it is time to have another DUN sitting as prescribed under the Sarawak State Constitution for sittings to be held at least every six months.

She said although Malaysia is now under an Emergency order, the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong had in fact granted consent for Parliament to convene.

“So since the door is opened to convene Parliament, there is no reason a DUN sitting cannot be convened,” she said.

Yong said unless Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg intends to dissolve the DUN on or before May 23, DUN must convene before May 12 so that it will not contravene the State Constitution.

“However, there may also be views that argue since we are now under Emergency, the six months requirement to convene the DUN Sitting does not apply and thus it is not necessary to have a meeting within the timeframe of six months,” she added.

On April 23, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas had said the federal government had approved the Sarawak government’s request to purchase its own Covid-19 vaccines.

Uggah, who is also State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman, said the approval was given during his meeting with Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Khairy Jamaluddin in Putrajaya.

He said the State Covid-19 Advisory Group has been given the responsibility to discuss the purchase with vaccine suppliers.