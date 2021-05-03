Duo charged with illegal possession of pistol, bullets

KOTA KINABALU: Two businessmen will stand trial in the Sessions Court here on June 14-16 for two joint charges of illegally possessing a pistol and 13 bullets allegedly found inside a dashboard drawer of a car.

Judge Azreena Aziz set the date on Monday when Siew Gong Shun and Ngu Chee Hui’s case came up for mention.

On the first count, Siew, 48 and Ngu, 35, were accused of possessing a Revolver .357 Magnum without license at a riverbank of Sungai Lubok in Weston, Beaufort at 6am on August 13.

The charge was under Section 8 of the Firearms Act (Increased Penalty) 1971, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to 14 years and whipping, upon conviction.

The second count alleged that the duo, who were represented by counsel Goldam Hamid and Batholomew Jingulam, of possessing the bullets without license at the same time and place.

The alleged offence was framed under Section 8 of the Firearms Act 1960, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

The charge carries a jail term of up to seven years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, Siew will be tried on the same date for another charge of possessing a knife at the same time and place.

Siew was charged under Section 6 of the Explosive, Corrosive and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958 which is punishable by a jail term of up to 10 years, upon conviction.

During the previous hearing on August 24, 2020, for their joint cases, the court did not grant any bail while for another case of Siew, the court released him on RM10,000 bail with RM5,000 deposit and one local surety.

In granting the bail that day, the court also ordered Siew to report himself at a nearest police station once a month, pending disposal of the cases.