Filipino barter traders want to meet Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: Zambasulta Barter Trade Association President Mohd Faizal Jamalul has expressed eagerness to meet Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor to discuss business trade issues between the two neighbouring borders.

In a video call interview on Monday, Jamalul said he together with officials and members also planned to pay courtesy calls to newly appointed BIMP-EAGA special envoy for Sabah, Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia, POIC Chairman cum Nominated Assemblyman Datuk Yong Teck Lee and other trade organizations to map out business strategies to effectively revive both economies caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

He said it is also vital for his group to meet health authorities in Sabah to talk about unison measures to prevent the possible spread of the life-threating virus among the people of the two borders, particularly Tawi-Tawi and specifically Turtle Islands (Taganak Municipality) which is near Sandakan.

Despite Sabah’s recent resumption of barter trade activities with Philippines, Jamalul said Filipino traders could not operate in full swing because of the numerous health protocols imposed by both governments.

“Essential items which are normally abundant in Tawi-Tawi have started to disappear in the markets resulting in price increase of local products. Similar scenarios are experienced in nearby provinces of Sulu and Basilan, including Zamboanga City,” he said, adding: “We cannot do much to help consumers because of the pandemic”.

By collaborating with Sabah to find a win-win solution, Jamalul hoped the difficulties faced by consumers and businessmen will be alleviated apart from creating better cash flow activities.

Unlike in Zamboanga City where Covid-19 cases continue to climb, the Mayor said his municipality and Tawi-Tawi remained Covid-19 free for several months now.

Jamalul said he will continue to impose strict preventive measures in Turtle Islands and ensure only people who undergo proper Covid-19 screening are welcome.

He also urged Filipinos in Sabah wishing to return home to avoid using the back door for their own protection.