Former federal dept’s association head claims trial for alleged power abuse in Kuching

KUCHING: A federal civil servant has been charged with abuse of power involving a sum of RM91,300 belonging to the staff association of his department when he was its chairman between January and March 2017.

Mohammad Hishamuddin Sulhi, 40, pleaded not guilty to six charges of abuse of power before Sessions Court Judge Steve Ritikos who released him on RM10,000 bail in two sureties pending further mention of the case on May 25 this year.

The accused had allegedly committed the offences at a bank here.

For the freshest news, join Borneo Post Online’s Telegram Channel

The offence framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009, carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of five times the gratification sum or RM10,000 whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Alternative charges of dishonestly misappropriating money for own use under Section 403 of the Penal Code were also drawn against him. The offence carries a jail penalty of up to five years and a fine and whipping, upon conviction.

DPP Nur Nisla Abd Latif prosecuted the case while the accused was not represented.