Haj pilgrims to get Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): Those selected to perform the Haj this season will be given the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines as they have been approved by Saudi Arabia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said his ministry had held discussions with the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) on the matter.

“It was decided that all pilgrims selected to perform the Haj this year will be getting the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine but if the supply is insufficient the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be used,” he told a press conference after presenting donation at Kuala Lumpur Hospital, here, today.

Meanwhile, when asked about the standard operating procedures (SOP) for umrah and Haj pilgrimage, Zulkifli said the matter would be brought to the National Security Council after Saudi Arabia has made a decision on allowing the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has yet to make any decision on the Haj and umrah pilgrimage for this season and the country only recognises the Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca vaccines for Covid-19. – Bernama