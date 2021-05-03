Heavy machinery operator crushed to death in Pakan

SIBU (May 3): A 40-year-old driver of a roller compactor was crushed to death after heavy machine was involved in an accident at Jalan Ulu Beletie in Pakan yesterday.

A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintangor said that a report of the incident was received at 11.20am.

“According to witnesses, the incident happened at 10.30am but Bomba was only informed of the matter later,” he said.

The spokesperson said six rescuers led by operation commander Samsawi Mohamad were deployed to the location about 62 kilometres away, travelling through a hilly plantation road.

They reached the scene at 12.35pm.

“When Bomba reached the scene, the victim was found crushed underneath a road roller machine.

“He was later identified as Kung Teck Keong, 40, the machine driver,” he said, adding that rescuers used hoes to dig around the victim’s body to facilitate the extrication process.

“They managed to pull the victim’s body from underneath the machine at 12.50pm, and later handed over the body to police,” he said.

The operation ended at 3.08pm.