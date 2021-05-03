LimKokWing University seeks to assure students that accreditation issues will be resolved

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): The LimKokWing University of Creative Technology (LUCT) said it was taking steps to restore the accreditation for eight of its programmes, after two students disclosed that these have been revoked by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA).

LUCT said in a statement today that it had been given 30 days following a “recent” audit to amend and resubmit the eight programmes for accreditation and has done so.

“We wish to reassure our students that there is no issue with the accreditation of the 8 programmes which we are confident will be put back on track,” it said.

Earlier today, two federal lawmakers including former deputy education minister Teo Nie Ching organised a press conference in which two LUCT students expressed concern over the MQA’s revocation of the accreditation for their programmes.

The affected programmes included bachelor’s, masters, and doctorate level courses, they said.

One of the students said the accreditation for his masters in business administration was revoked in 2019 and that he was told the degree might not be recognised in Malaysia upon completion. — Malay Mail