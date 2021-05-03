Malaysia Airlines says flights from India did not carry any passengers, only flight crew

KUALA LUMPUR (May 3): Malaysia Airlines Berhad today stressed that its flights mounted between May 1 and 3 from India did not carry any passengers other than the flight crew who remained on board during transit.

As a further precaution, the airline also did not allow any ground maintenance personnel in India to enter its aircraft, it said in a statement today.

“The flights mounted during the period of May 1-3 from India were full cargo flights utilising Malaysia Airlines’ Passenger-to-Cargo (P2C) aircraft carrying freight comprising pharmaceutical goods, medical supplies, mobile phones, electrical components, and courier packages,” it said.

Since the country imposed the temporary ban on entry of Indian nationals into Malaysia on April 28, the airline said it has cancelled all its scheduled passenger flights to/from India to comply with the ruling.

“Malaysia Airlines finds the accusation by certain individuals detrimental not only to its reputation but views it as a threat to the country’s credibility in curbing the spread of Covid-19.

“As such, the airline today filed a police report on two individuals namely Wan Hilmi Wan Mohd Nor Hilmi and Muhammad Fahmi Abdullah for their erroneous claims on social media,” it said.

Malaysia Airlines also wished to reiterate that all flights deployed by the airline are subject to approval by relevant authorities in respective countries and with strict adherence to safety and health standard operating procedures. — Bernama