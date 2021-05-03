MKN meeting today to discuss MCO in states with Covid-19 case spikes

KUCHING (May 3): The National Security Council (MKN) meeting in Putrajaya, scheduled for 3pm today, is set to decide whether or not the country would enforce another round of Movement Control Order (MCO) over several states to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob disclosed this yesterday after being contacted by The Borneo Post’s sister paper Oriental Daily.

However Ismail Sabri, who is the nation’s Defence Minister, said he was uncertain as what kind of decision would be reached – still, he was quick to add that his regular press conference would be called at 5pm tomorrow.

The minister said the government would not announce immediately the decision regarding the MCO.

According to him, a decision could be made only after a briefing by the Ministry of Health (MoH) during the MKN meeting today.

“I am still waiting for a decision to be made. I have no jurisdiction to take the advice of the MoH to enforce the MCO,” said Ismail Sabri.

Minister of Health Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba had, last Saturday, said that the MoH would recommend the government to enforce MCO over states that had been recording high daily numbers of positive Covid-19 cases.

The ‘states’ refer to Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor and Sarawak.

Earlier yesterday, a national English daily had quoted sources as saying that the MCO would be enforced in the five states, effective today.