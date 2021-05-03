MKN: No economic sectors allowed to operate for longhouses, village under EMCO

KUCHING (May 3): All economic sectors for three longhouses and a village in Sarawak under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) are not allowed to operate according to the latest standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN).

The affected locations are Rumah Rampai, Sungai Anyit, Selangan in Sarikei; Rumah Chan Minggat, Sungai Kesa in Sarikei; Rumah Payau Emperan Datuk, Sungai Pinang in Pakan; and Kampung Sagah in Kuching.

MKN said schools and houses of worship are to remain closed during the duration of the EMCO in these areas, while social, recreational, and cultural activities are also not allowed.

For the three longhouses, MKN said villagers are not allowed to work on their paddy fields, farms, or gardens during the EMCO period.

All residents in the three longhouses and village are not allowed to exit their respective houses, while outside guests and visitors are not allowed to enter the affected areas.

Entry and exit points for the affected areas are closed and no movement is allowed except for emergencies such as illness or deaths.

Movement permit applications must be submitted to the police and the affected family’s representatives need to contact their respective Divisional Disaster Management Committee (DDMC) or the EMCO operations room.

Food supplies for the affected areas are being coordinated by the respective DDMCs.

The Ministry of Health will conduct active case detection in the communities involved.

The EMCO was enforced at the longhouses from April 30 to May 13, while at Kampung Sagah it is from May 1-14.

On Friday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement the decision was made to place the longhouses under EMCO after some residents were exposed to or had close contact with positive cases.

As for Kampung Sagah, SDMC noted there has been an increase in the number of cases within the locality involving a community cluster due to a funeral. — Bernama