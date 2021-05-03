Motorcyclist involved in crash with car last month dies at Sibu Hospital

SIBU (May 3): A 32-year-old motorcyclist died on Sunday at Sibu Hospital where he had been receiving treatment following an accident with a car on April 22.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said Ckarvan Lanau, a lorry driver, was from Rumah Miskin at Mile 13 1/2 Oya Road.

He said Ckarvan was pronounced dead at 6pm while receiving treatment.

The accident last month occurred at 6.40pm at the Jalan Teng Chin Hua and Brooke Drive traffic light intersection, he said.

“A car driven by a 33-year-old clerk moving from Teku to the town centre was hit by a motorcycle ridden by the victim when the car reached the traffic light.

“The victim who came from the direction of Kwong Ann Roundabout suffered serious injuries and was sent to Sibu Hospital,” Stanley added.